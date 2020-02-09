Junagarh: Saina Agarwal from Kalahandi district has emerged topper in the CA foundation and intermediate examination, the results of which were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Monday.

Saina, who hails from Junagarh in Kalahandi district, topped the CA Foundation November 2019 examination by scoring an impressive 91.25 per cent marks. A total of 91,045 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation November Examination and 90,048 candidates appeared for the CA Inter examination. Saina scored 365 marks from a total of 400 marks.

Likewise, Priya Agrawal of Junagarh ranked 45th in CA examination with a score of 319.

“It was due to the blessings of my teachers and parents that I topped the CA exam. I always believe that nothing is impossible if a person works dedicatedly towards his/her goal,” said Saina. Saina further informed that she used to study like a normal student of her age.