Kalahandi: Even power poles were not spared by thieves in Kalahandi, with around 700 metres of electricity wire allegedly stolen from seven poles near Sirol-Kandel village under Kesinga block.

According to reports, around 700 metres of electricity wire connected to seven power poles near an orchard at Deheren Jore was allegedly stolen Sunday night.

As the area has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the past three days, it is suspected that the thieves took advantage of the remote location of the power poles and cut away the wires.

After learning about the incident, Pani Panchayat president Baidyaraj Sadananda Putel visited his agricultural land and found that nearly 700 metres of electricity wire had been stolen from seven power poles.

Around 200 farmers depend on the Pani Panchayat’s lift irrigation (LI) point for irrigation. In years of deficient rainfall, farmers rely heavily on the LI point to irrigate their fields and continue cultivation.

Following the incident, the affected farmers approached Kesinga police station and lodged a written complaint.

When contacted, Kesinga IIC Jitendra Biswal said electricity department’s junior engineer (JE) would be called, and appropriate action would be taken after discussions.