CHANDRANSHU MISHRA, OP

Bhawanipatna: Adding spiritual fervour to the ongoing Kalahandi Utsav, the sacred torch (Mashal), symbolising the district’s rich spiritual, cultural, and historical heritage, arrived in Bhawanipatna from various prominent religious, spiritual, and spiritual shrines of the district.

The torch was accorded a warm and grand welcome at different major intersections of the town. Amid the presence of several eminent personalities of the district, the torch was placed at Gandhi Chhak.

Students from Shaheed Rendo Majhi Medical College, Maa Manikeswari University, Government Engineering College, Government Women’s College, Agriculture College, and other institutions of the town actively participated in the procession.

In the second phase, in the august presence of Udit Pratap Deo, the main torch was ceremonially taken out from Maa Manikeswari Temple after traditional rituals and worship.

The main torch then joined other torches, culminating in a massive cultural procession that proceeded to the main festival venue at Shaheed Rendo Majhi Stage.

The procession was joined by District Collector Sachin Prakash, Chairperson of Bhawanipatna Municipality Bishnu Pradhan, District Culture Officer Vivekananda Mahananda and District Information and Public Relations Officer Haladhar Nial, among others.

Mashal Committee president Bhabanishankar Nial led the procession along with Nodal Officer Srikant Dalai, Co-President and Mo Bharat Kendra Coordinator Prasanna Meher, Treasurer Dutiya Banchhor, Co-President Santosini Das, Conveners Yayati Kesari Nayak and Pradeep Kumar Das, besides all committee members and youth volunteers of the Mo Bharat Kendra.