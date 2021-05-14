Koksara/Bhawanipatna: As coronavirus rears its ugly head in rural belts, panic-stricken villagers have turned to gods for protection. Residents of Bobaria village of Temara panchayat under Koksara block in Kalahandi district have been worshiping the village deities for last three days to save them from the attack of the virus.

The tranquil and peaceful village now looks like a haunted place. There is an eerie feeling among all the residents. The village roads that used to be full of life from morning to evening are now empty, with most residents staying indoors. Many of the families allegedly have people suffering from cough and cold and fever. However, they are not ready to undergo Covid-19 tests for fear of ostracisation. Most of them have turned to Ayurvedic practitioners to get themselves cured.

On the other hand, residents of Bobaria village have turned to deities. Prayers are being offered on a 24-hour basis at the shrines of Maa Thakurani, Maa Lankeswari, Maa Manikeswari, Maa Panchmukhi Kali, Maa Kali Bauri, Maa Paradeshiani, Mati Maa and Baba Kaleshwar. Lighting of lamps and offering of the traditional ‘bhog’ has now become a daily affair. Earlier it used to happen only on auspicious days. They are hoping that the deities will protect them and rescue them from Covid-19.

PNN