Kesinga: Mountaineer Harish Bagarti, a resident of Kalahandi district, has been receiving accolades and appreciation from friends, relatives and well-wishers since he returned Monday after successfully trekking to Kedarkantha peak.

Kedarkantha is a mountain peak of the Himalayas and is nestled at a height of 12,500 feet. It is one of the most sought after winter trekking destinations in the country.

A resident of ward no-8 of Kesinga town in Kalahandi district, Bagarti was a part of a 22-member trekking team. The trekking was organised by India Adventure Foundation. He first reported at Dehradun. After travelling for about ten hours, the team reached Sankri, located at 8,000 feet high. From Sankri, their trekking started December 26.

Their first campsite was at Camp 1, which is at 9,500 feet high. The team spent two days there to get themselves acclimatized to the Himalayan weather condition.

Then the real trekking started. Finally, the team reached Kedarkantha peak, a dream-destination of all mountaineers, December 29. Bagarti said he can’t express the joy he experienced after planting the National Flag at the peak.

Bagarti along with others offered a prayer for the departed COVID-19 warriors at the peak. On his return, Kalahandi district’s Mount Everest conqueror Jogabyasa Bhoi congratulated him.

