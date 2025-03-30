Mumbai: Celebrated actress Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp for Max during the Lakmē Fashion Week.

Speaking about the collection, Kalki told IANS, “So the collection is basically very Italian- very much about getting out there and having a beautiful holiday. The clothes are also very light, breathable materials- cotton, linens – so very nice for the heat that’s coming on. One of the things about this collection that is exciting is that Max is going to have a new look every week, which means that every week you go into a Max store, you are going to have something that you did not see the week before, and that’s very exciting for consumers.”

Sharing her experience of walking the ramp, the ‘Dev D‘ actress revealed, “I really enjoyed this creative walk where we had to walk on some stairs and we could interact with the audience. Yeah! It was a fun walk, not the usual.”

Kalki looked gorgeous in a white printed attire with bold makeup and her hair styled in curls. She was seen wearing golden earrings and bracelets as part of her accessories.

Talking about her work, Kalki last appeared in the Tamil romantic action thriller ‘Nesippaya’. Made under the direction of Vishnuvardhan, the film has been produced by XB Film Creators. The drama marked the acting debut of Akash Murali, alongside Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Khushbu. ‘Nesippaya’ was released in theatres January 14 2025.

Meanwhile, her last Hindi film project was the coming-of-age drama ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, which premiered on Netflix in December 2023.

The Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial saw Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as the lead.

The movie shared the tale of three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

Kalki is yet to announce her next project.

