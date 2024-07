Mumbai: The recently released box-office juggernaut Kalki 2898 AD, starring Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, has topped the IMDb list of Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 so far.

The epic science fiction film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD.

It follows a select group on a mission to save lab subject SUM-80’s unborn child, Kalki.

The film marks the first instalment in a planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Director Nag Ashwin said: “It’s a great pleasure and honour for our whole team to be featured on the IMDb list. I think it directly reflects the love of our audience across the world. This inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries.”

The second spot was grabbed by the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.

The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, and Shebin Benson.

Based on a true incident from 2006, Manjummel Boys follows a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to vacation in Kodaikanal. Things take a turn when one of them becomes trapped in the Guna Caves.

Chidambaram, the director of Manjummel Boys, said: “ Manjummel Boys is a tale of friendship and a survival thriller, exploring universal themes of triumph against the odds. The film’s visual storytelling transcends language barriers, making it accessible to a global audience. This film is very close to my heart, and the love and overwhelming response from the audience have been truly humbling.”

The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter ended up in the third spot on the list, followed by Hanu Man, Shaitaan, and Laapataa Ladies. Other movies on the list include Article 370, Premalu, Aavesham, and Munjya.

Regarding the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year, the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule tops the list, followed by Devara Part 1, Welcome to the Jungle, The Greatest of All Time, Kanguva, and Singham Again.

Other films on IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Thangalaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Stree 2.