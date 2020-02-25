Chennai: Days after three people were killed on the sets of his upcoming Tamil flick Indian-2, South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan has indicated that resumption of the shoot depended on the production house ‘Lyca Productions’ sticking to safety norms.

Urging financial and emotional support to the families hit by the recent mishap, Haasan, in a letter to the producer, underlined the importance of adherence to safety norms to resume work.

Guidelines on safety should be implemented and an audit done on safety standards at shooting locations ahead of the commencement of any shoot, the actor said. Only through ‘such positive and proactive steps can the production team demonstrate its diligence in adhering to safety requirements and restore the confidence of the cast and crew (including me) to report back for shoot’, the veteran actor wrote to Subaskaran, the chairman of the production company.

Expressing anguish over the death of three men and nine injured, Haasan said the mishap continued to haunt him.

In the letter dated February 22, Haasan wrote: “I want to understand the steps taken by the production team to ensure the safety of the artists, crew and other technicians involved in the shoot and also the kind of insurance the production team has taken.” The letter was shared on the social media by a well-known PRO of the film industry.

Any loss or damage on account of the production team’s failure has to be compensated in full and the earliest, Haasan added.

Haasan also wanted Lyca to ensure best medical help to each of those who have been hospitalised for injuries suffered during the accident and to provide the affected families ‘utmost support during this time of need both financially and emotionally’.

Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down February 19 here on the sets of Indian 2.

Haasan, who himself ‘missed death by a whisker’, announced rupees one crore as relief to the bereaved families as well as the survivors. He said he would have also been killed had he not moved away from the spot a little earlier.

Agencies