Bhopal: Expressing the readiness of his government for a floor test in the Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused Friday the BJP of holding 22 Congress MLAs in captivity. He submitted a letter in this regard to the MP Governor Lalji Tandon.

Nath met Tandon in the midst of political crisis in the state triggered by the resignation of the 22 Congress MLAs three days ago. He met the governor at around 11.00am and handed over the three-page letter.

In the letter, released by a Congress spokesman to the media, Nath expressed his readiness to hold the floor test during the budget session beginning March 16.

Nath also mentioned the sequence of events from the intervening night of March 3 and March 4 to March 10, and claimed there were incidents of horse-trading during this period. In these circumstances, the very edifice of democracy is in danger, Nath wrote in the letter.

Nath also told the governor to use his office to ensure the release of Congress MLAs held in captivity in Bangalore.

Nath, whose government is teetering on the brink of a collapse following the rebellion, reached Raj Bhavan to meet Tandon, who arrived here Thursday night from Lucknow.

The chief minister briefed Tandon about the current political situation in the state, Congress sources said.

The meeting happened amid unconfirmed reports that six ministers, said to be close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be coming to Bhopal from Bangalore to hand over their resignation letters in person to the Assembly speaker. Attempts to contact these ministers proved futile.

Scindia joined the BJP Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

