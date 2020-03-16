Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan Monday night and later claimed his government enjoys majority, ruling out holding a floor test in the assembly.

Nath also dared the opposition BJP to table a no-confidence motion against his 15-month-old Congress government if they wanted to test its strength in the house.

“I met the Governor and thanked him for his address on the opening day of the budget session. We are in a majority today so no question of a floor test.

“Those who claim that we don’t have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done,” Kamal Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Nath’s meeting with the governor at Raj Bhavan lasted for over half-an-hour. The chief minister called on the governor after the latter shot off a fresh letter Monday, directing the Nath government to hold a floor test Tuesday.

The 15-month-old Nath government’s stability has come under doubt due to resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs.

PTI