Actress Kanagna Ranaut has been hogging all the limelight for her controversial remarks.

The latest in her line of fire is fellow Hindi cinema actress Deepika Padukone.

Kangana took to her social media handle to take a dig at Deepika after the latter’s name cropped up in the alleged drugs scandal that has hit Hindi cinema.

“Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone,” Kangana tweeted.

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha in the late actor’s death case.

The NCB, as per Times Now, accessed several chats that revealed several individuals with initials like K, D, S, N, and J.

The ‘D’ in the chats has allegedly been identified as Deepika and ‘K’ as a certain Karishma who is a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee.

According to reports, the NCB will summon Deepika for questioning this week while Karishma will appear for interrogation Tuesday.

PNN