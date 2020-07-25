Daringbadi: With COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Kandhamal, the district administration Saturday announced shutdown restrictions till Tuesday, 28 July.

Notably, the district administration had earlier clamped a seven-day closure on all banks in Kandhamal.

The district administration is on its toes to strictly implement the shutdown in order to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 infection. Police patrolling as well as deployment has been escalated at different squares, main roads and national highways in the district.

“Local police in all areas across Kandhamal district have been asked to keep vigilant eyes on flouters of COVID-19 guidelines. Twenty-five sensitive panchayats under Daringbadi and Brahmanigaon police limits are under our strict vigilance,” respective local police station IICs Koushik Majhi and Ranjit Kumar Muni expressed.

Similarly, the Kandhamal-Ganjam border has been sealed at Baimala.

Daringbadi tehsildar Nitish Kumar Tripathy had conducted a surprise raid late Friday night on a check post here. As two of the deployed personnel were found absent, stringent actions will be taken against wrongdoers, the tehsildar tweeted on his official account.

Likewise, Kandhamal-Gajapati border at Jhinjiriguda village under Brahmanigaon police limits has also been sealed. All health centres, police stations, tehsil offices, banks and other government offices which are located in Daringbadi area are being sanitised, local block development officer Abhimanyu Behera informed.

PNN