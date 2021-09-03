Phulbani: A court in Kandhamal district Friday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a girl five years ago.

Balliguda POCSO judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

He will have to undergo another six months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the penalty, which will be given as compensation to the survivor, the public prosecutor said.

The man had followed the girl and raped her at a deserted place in Phiringia police station area May 21, 2016 when she had gone to the outskirts of her village to relieve herself.

PTI