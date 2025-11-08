Phulbani/Kotagarh: A 14-year-old girl from Kandhamal district was allegedly sold in Madhya Pradesh after being lured with the promise of a job. Police rescued the minor girl two months after the incident and arrested three persons, including a middleman. The accused have been identified as Sashibhushan Pani of Chandrapur in Rayagada district, and two siblings — Sandeep Patel and Mahesh Patel — from Madhya Pradesh.

Another intermediary involved in the case is at large, police said. According to police, Sashibhushan had been staying in Malipada under Tumudibandha block in Kandhamal for some time. During his stay, he befriended a family under Kotagarh police limits and promised them a job for their 14-year old daughter with a monthly salary of Rs 18,000. Trusting him, the girl’s father allowed her to travel with Sashibhushan. Police said Sashibhushan, with the help of another middleman, took the girl to Madhya Pradesh, where arrangements had already been made to sell her. The Patel brothers allegedly paid him Rs 70,000 and took the girl home, while Sashibhushan fled the state with the money. After two months without any word from the girl, her family received information from her about her plight and filed a complaint with Kotagarh police October 21. Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and detained Sashibhushan from Malipada.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, leading to further action. A special team was then formed and sent to Madhya Pradesh, where, with assistance from local police, officers rescued the girl from Sagar village November 3 and arrested the Patel brothers. Kotagarh police station inspector Anand Chandra Patra said the accused had forced the girl into domestic labour and that Sashibhushan had raped her while transporting her to Madhya Pradesh. “The case was treated with utmost seriousness. Three accused have been arrested and forwarded to court, while another suspect remains at large. After medical examination, the girl was handed over to her family,” Patra said. A case (145/25) has been registered at Kotagarh police station, and further investigation is ongoing.