Phulbani: Even though the state government has expressed displeasure for reduced allocation in the Union Budget for 2020-21 financial year for development of railways in the state, the dream of Kandhamal people to enjoy a train ride will be fulfilled soon as the Centre has sanctioned funds for the Sambalpur-Gopalpur railway line in this year’s rail budget.

A token amount of Rs 1 lakh has been sanctioned for this 241-km-long project. “Soon after the state government finishes the land acquisition for the respective rail line, the railway department will start the project,” stated BJP district secretary Jagannath Sahoo.

For the 241km long railway line a cost of Rs 2957 was estimated.

The land acquisition process for the railway line would begin after the approval of the DPR by the Railway Board. If everything goes as per plan, the railway line would be laid within three years, sources said. The proposed 241-km railway line will connect four parliamentary constituencies of Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal and Sambalpur.

It will pass through Jagannathpur, Kukudakhandi, Hinjili, Aska, Khandarabali, Basudevpur, Bhanjanagar, Mujagada, Bodangi, Chakapada, Jhagarpata, Phulbani, Lakarhapaju, Sunamundi, Mundapada, Boudh, Kadaligada and Rairakhol crossing five tunnels, 38 major bridges and 184 minor bridges.

The route will have 18 railway stations. Kandhamal, which is located between Ganjam and Sambalpur districts, does not have railway connectivity and this has hampered its development.

Mainly people of Kandhamal will be benefited by the railway project by exporting their traditional product outside the state and country.

Products like Kandhamal turmeric, organic farm produced, jungle products and Dhokra Metal Casting can be exported to outside the state and country, which in alter enhance the financial and economic condition of the poor tribal.

Notably, the population of Kandhamal is dominated by Adivasis with roughly 80% of them belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. About 39 years ago, the then Prime Minister had promised to connect Phulbani, the administrative headquarters of Kandhamal district, by rail. Since then, various surveys have been conducted, but there has been no progress made.

After the railway connectivity, tourists will enjoy the natural shrine of Kandhamal. As a result it will help to give a boost in the revenue of the tourism sector in Kandhaml district.