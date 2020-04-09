Baliguda: After conducting a door to door awareness program to raise awareness about coronavirus pandemic, Kandhamal police have taken a novel path to spread the message by urging people to ‘stay home’ through a song.

The officials not only gained attention but also were praised by all section of the society for their creativity.

A team of police personnel headed by Baliguda IIC Prashant Kumar Behera took the initiative to spread message through a song written by Baliguda Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manas Ranjan Barik.

It may be mentioned here that the local administration has imposed restrictions on movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in the town from Saturday amid nationwide lockdown.