Phulbani: Bringing laurels to the state, Odisha’s Kandhamal district has bagged the prestigious SKOCH Award (Silver) under the aspirational district category for the year 2020.

This was informed by Collector Dr. Brunda D, Saturday who has congratulated the district administration team for the feat.

The tribal-dominated district has won the prestigious award for its innovative projects like Implementation of Delivery Van, Bike Ambulance & Janani Auto to improve maternal health.

Sources said that the district administration had launched Delivery Van, Bike Ambulance and Janani Auto in the district in order to reduce infant mortality rate and encourage institutional delivery.

Kandhamal, once infamous for the highest number of deliveries at home, is now witnessing a healthy change of moving towards institutional maternal delivery. The district now holds the top position in terms of institutional delivery.

In the Bike Ambulance and Janani Auto system, the vehicles are equipped with all the necessary facilities for the delivery of a child. The vehicles also carry pregnant women from remote locations to the nearest hospitals.

SKOCH Award, instituted in 2003, is the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation. It recognises people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

In 2019, Kandhmal district had also won the SKOCH award for Mission 171 project launched by the District Horticulture Department.

PNN