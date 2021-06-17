Berhampur: A woman from Kandhamal district Wednesday evening gave birth to a stillborn with cyclopia at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Ganjam district.

Cyclopia is an extremely rare birth defect in which the nose of the child is either missing or not functional. Most such children are stillborn upon delivery. This is said to be the first such case of a birth defect recorded at the hospital.

While the stillborn child did not have a nose, both of its eyes were in a single socket.

Informing that such a birth defect was never witnessed at MKCGMCH, senior paediatrician Dr Sunil Kumar Agarwal ascribed it to be a genetic disorder.

According to a hospital source, Jasmin Deep — wife of Goutam Deep from Damerakia village under K Nuagaon police limits in Kandhamal district — was admitted to the O&G department of the hospital few days ago. She complained of labour pain Wednesday noon and was shifted to the labour room.

The doctors after conducting some examinations could not notice any movements of the foetus. This led them to believe that it could be a stillborn case. Later, in an attempt to save the mother’s life, the doctors went for cesarean delivery and the stillborn with cyclopia was born.

PNN