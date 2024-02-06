Bay Oval: New Zealand Test batter Williamson smashed his 31st Test century after amassing a superb 109 against South Africa Tuesday during the first Test against South Africa at Mount Maunganui Cricket Stadium, becoming the joint second-fastest to reach 31 Test tons.

Williamson is racing alongside Australia’s Steve Smith as the joint second-fastest to achieve the feat in 170 innings, but narrowly missed out on Sachin Tendulkar’s record of fastest player to reach 31 centuries in 165 innings.

Moreover, it was the first time Williamson had scored two centuries in the same Test match, with the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world adding to his 118 in the first innings by continuing his excellent recent form and reaching triple figures yet again.

Williamson also became the fifth player from New Zealand to two centuries in a Test match after Glenn Turner (1974), Geoff Howarth (1978), Andrew Jones (1991) and Peter Fulton (2013).

The 33-year-old’s second innings heroics were nothing short of spectacular, as he blazed his way to a majestic 109 off just 132 balls, adorned with 12 fours and a towering six.

His heroics headlined yet another dominant day for New Zealand as New Zealand went to stumps on Day 3 at 179/4 and with an overall lead of 528 runs with two days remaining.

IANS