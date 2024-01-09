Mumbai: Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she has a script ready for a film based on Bilkis Bano case, but could not make it due to lack of support from digital platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video, among others.

The Supreme Court Monday invalidated the Gujarat government’s decision to release the 11 convicts, who raped five-months pregnant Bilkis Bano and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A user on X asked Kangana about making a film on Bilkis Bano.

The user had asked: “Dear Kangana ma’am, your passion for women empowerment is so encouraging! Would you be interested in telling the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful movie? Will you…. Will you do it for Bilkis Bano, feminism or at least humanity?”

Dear @KanganaTeam Mam Your passion for #WomenEmpowerment is SO encouraging! Would you be interested in telling the story of #BilkisBano with a powerful movie? Will you? You will be able to show the world, how a state government with some terrorist outfit unleashed terror on… https://t.co/QNpqs3wpMO — Varun Verma (@iVarunVerma) January 8, 2024

She shared that she wanted to make such a film for a long time but lack of support has been the reason for her to not being able to make the film.

Replying to the user, she wrote: “I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so-called politically motivated films.”

I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix , @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with… https://t.co/xQeVfc3SyI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2024

“JioCinema said we don’t work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options?”

On the work front, she will next be seen in Emergency, in which she is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.