Mumbai: Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her candid opinion on subjects others refrain from talking about. In her latest Instagram post, the Queen actress alleged that superstars bully filmmakers in the Indian film industry.

Kangana said that filmmakers usually have a bigger or at least equal name than that of the prominent actors, which is not the case in the Hindi film industry.

The Emergency actress pointed out that the Indian filmmakers do not get enough credit for their work and are often overworked and underpaid.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and wrote an appreciation note for director Aditya Dhar on the overwhelming success of his recent release Dhurandhar 2.

Kangana penned on the photo-sharing app, “The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar is a superstar director. Superstar directors are always bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit. They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person, insider/ outsider, who dreams of becoming a film director or director of photography or any other technician. (sic)”

“Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms,” added Kangana.

It must be noted that while Kangana showered Dhar with praises in her post, she did not tag protagonist Ranveer Singh or any other cast member from Dhurandhar 2.

Before Kangana, many members from the entertainment industry, such as Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, lauded Dhar for his impeccable cinematic vision.