Mumbai: Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media and often speaks her mind on important matters.

Kangana obviously has some thoughts to share on the ongoing farmers’ protests against the farm laws. Tweeting on the subject, Kangana launched a very fierce attack on Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh.

In an earlier social media post, Kangana had implied that one of the elderly female protestors in the farmers’ rally was the same woman who received international acclaim for her resolve during the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Sharing a video interview of the elderly woman, whose name is Mahinder Kaur, Diljit tagged Kangana’s Twitter account, and wrote: “Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything),” he wrote in his tweet.

Kangana tweeted: “Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now.”

In another tweet, Kangana said: “I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don’t know from where they brought another elderly lady in to the picture and now endlessly spreading lies.Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman.”