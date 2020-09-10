Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Thursday that the Kangana Ranaut ‘episode’ is now over for his party. Sanjay Raut made the remark after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

“The Kangana Ranaut episode is over. We have even forgotten it. We are busy with our daily, government and social work now,” Raut told reporters. He said he met Thackeray who is also the Shiv Sena president to discuss some party-related programmes.

There were some media reports that claimed Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar have expressed displeasure over the episode. However, the Sena MP said it was ‘wrong information’. “Be it Pawar saheb or Sonia ji, nobody has made a statement expressing displeasure,” Raut added.

The Shiv Sena and Ranaut got engaged in a war of words. It happened after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She also said she feared Mumbai Police more than ‘movie mafia’.

Raut had purportedly said, “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police.”

Ranaut had also posted a video message addressing Uddhav Thackeray. In the video she said that his ‘ego will be destroyed’ the way her Bandra home was demolished.

Meanwhile in a separate development a complaint has been filed against Ranaut. It has been alleged she has used foul language against Chief Minister Thackeray. This information was given by an official Thursday.

Based on the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, a non-cognisable offence has been registered against Ranaut. It has been done at the Vikhroli police station Wednesday, the official said.

“In his complaint to police, advocate Nitin Mane said that the actress used foul languages against the chief minister. Then she uploaded the video on her Facebook account,” the official stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VII, Prashant Kadam said, “After registering an NC, we asked the complainant to approach court. No FIR was registered.”

In the video that has been said Ranaut allegedly has said, “Uddhav Thackeray,’’tujhe kya lagta hai’ (what do you think)? You think you have taken a huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing.”