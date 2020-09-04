Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown an open challenge at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after the latter asked her not to return to this city. Kangana Ranaut took to her verified Twitter account Friday and stated that she would be arriving here September 9, and dared anyone to stop her.

“I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai. So I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can),” tweeted the actress.

Kangana’s open challenge comes a day after the actress alleged on Twitter that Raut has asked her not to come back to Mumbai.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffiti in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” the actress had tweeted Thursday.

Kangana’s jibe at Mumbai, tweeting that the city feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir and calling Mumbai Police a big sham in the name of a police force, a section of Bollywood has come out to strongly defend the city as well as its cops.

Dia Mirza tweeted: “Mumbai meri Jaan. Lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city.”

“Mumbai Hindustan hai,” Riteish Deshmukh wrote in Hindi.

Meera Chopra expressed: “I am a Delhi girl and I’ve been living in #mumbai since last 5 years now. I can proudly say that this is the safest city and @MumbaiPolice is by far the most helpful police force I’ve seen!”

“This City has seen everything from Riots, Serial Blasts, Underworld…Just consider the density, everyday threats to the city, the Chaos… but still this is how most of the Mumbai Police is, dignified and respectful! This is my Mumbai! No other place like this! #MumbaiMeriJaan,” shared director Vasan Bala.

While most celebs stopped at praising Mumbai and its police, some took a direct jibe at Kangana Ranaut.

Director Anil Sharma tweeted: “Threats by any one he may b leader #sanjayraut or any one is not acceptable.. must b condemns, same way if @Kangana Team says that ‘Mumbai is feeling like Pakistani occupied kashmeer’ is not acceptable ..Mumbai most safest city , fulfilled dreams of many including @KanganaTeam.”

Adding a political angle, Nagma tweeted: “If the #BJP govt had 2b thr in Maha thn she had to say this ? #Mumbai is the place which has liberally given max job opportunities to any1 coming frm any state in India, Bollywood has given her name, fame while she made her carreer in bollywood in Mum this is wht she gvs back! (sic)”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri sided with Kangana in a series of tweets. “Maharashtra govt and Mumbai Police should stop using Bollywood junkies for image makeover. Instead, they should focus on Covid, potholes, anti-India mafia and Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism. Balasaheb would have done that,” he wrote.

In other tweets, he expressed how Mumbai Police came to his house after he had tweeted regarding the Palghar lynching case. “Only those who are against the cleaning up of Bollywood would have any issue with @KanganaTeam It’s very obvious. As far as Mah Govt is concerned they sent Mum Police to my house to intimidate & shut me up after I tweeted on Palghar Sadhus and inefficiency in tackling Covid (sic).”

Kangana is currently in her hometown Manali, where she has spent the COVID-19 lockdown with her family.