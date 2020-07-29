Mumbai: War of words between Queen actress Kangana Ranaut and Pink actress Taapsee Paanu does not seem to end anytime soon. Few days back, Kangana and her team had mocked Taapsee on her career graph in the wake of the tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the following insider-outsider debate.

Replying to Kangana, Taapsee mentioned it was wrong to fight harassment and nepotism by bullying other outsiders.

Taapsee said: “I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong. The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders. Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong.”

She reiterated that while outsiders are discriminated against, she refused to be bitter about it and said: “Let’s together stand against harassment. Yes, outsiders are discriminated against, I never said that they aren’t, but I refuse to be bitter about it. We have been discriminated against by the people in the industry, by the media and by the audience too. It takes us years and years to get that opening figure that a star kid gets in the beginning. We are all in this ecosystem together. We all are responsible for this.”

Talking about working with Kangana in the future, Taapsee actually gave her side of the story with regard to Saand Ki Aankh issue that had been topic of debate between Kangana and Anurag Kashyap few days back. She mentioned that the story she had heard was that when the makers approached Kangana (for the film), the latter had reportedly turned it down saying why did they need another actress when she was doing it and had asked them to make it about one person. Taapsee added her director wasn’t okay with changing the script. She added that she had, in the past, worked with some brilliant co-stars and that she was positive things would only get better.

In an earlier interview, Kangana had called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’ and ‘needy outsiders’. The comments had understandably not gone down well with the latter two. In many interviews, the two had hit out at Kangana saying they refuse to be bitter about being outsiders.