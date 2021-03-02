Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut was at her Bandra office Monday for a meeting. After the meeting she tweeted to express that the visit left her ‘heartbroken’. This is because Kangana Ranaut could not suppress the feeling she had after seeing her partially demolished office.

In September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished parts of Kangana’s office in Bandra. Officials of the BMC cited illegal construction as the reason for the demolition. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court September 9.

“I have been conducting meetings at my house. However, today Aksht Ranaut who founded ‘Manikarnika Films’ with me also single-handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office, I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again,” Kangana wrote on Twitter. The actress also shared a few pictures of her partially demolished office building.

A few days ago, Kangana had announced her plans to open a cafe-restaurant in Manali.

Meanwhile a bailable arrest warrant has been issued against the actor in a case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. It was issued by a court here after Kangana failed to appear in the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar.

“In defiance of the court’s order of 1st February, Ms. Ranaut did not appear before the court today. On the basis of Javed Akhtar’s verification statement, material evidence, including the Republic TV programme where Ms. Ranaut made defamatory remarks, and the police report inquiry examining the witnesses, the Ld Magistrate has summoned Ms Ranaut as an accused. It is a matter of record that there is no application filed by Ms. Ranaut against this Order and no stay of proceedings in her favour. Thus, the court in accordance with law issued bailable warrants against Ms Ranaut on my submissions. The defamation complaint filed by Mr Javed Akhtar shall now proceed to the next stage in law,” said Akhtar’s legal counsel Vrinda Grover.