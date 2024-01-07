Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut Sunday penned a note revealing the best part of being an actor, which she said is getting fan attention whenever actors step out in public.

Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she penned a note expressing that it is sort of a “small miracle” that has happened whenever they spot an actor in public.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Sunday, Kangana wrote: “The best thing about being an actor is whenever people see you at the airport in the lounge, in the aircraft or even in a shop, restaurant, simply strolling around in the streets, their faces light up with a big unexpected smile as if a small miracle has happened, as if a good omen has bestowed upon them, as if the glamorous world of the celluloid has collided with their mundane life leaving a haze of stardust.”

“They often smile with twinkling eyes, sometimes even cry at times, fumble with their words or shake with their attempts at selfies, suddenly you too feel the sparkle of your own presence through their eyes and wonder what exactly happening and what is the most appropriate way to be, it’s impossible to be in control of that which isn’t even there,” she added.

“The myth of a cinema star is the sweetest lie ever, I wonder and wonder at this silly business of smiles and tears,” she concluded.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in the period drama Emergency, where she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

IANS