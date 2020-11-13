Mumbai: Queen actress Kangana Ranaut’s younger brother Aksht’s wedding was held with great pomp and show in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The wedding was held in Rajasthani customs and themes. Starting from food to decoration to dress, Rajasthani glimpses were seen everywhere during the occasion. All the preparations for this destination wedding were done by the actress.

Kangana actively participated in every function. In every ceremony of the wedding, Kangana’s look was different from others. The dancing video of the function has also gone viral.

Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me 🌹 pic.twitter.com/94ecK39xc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

November 12, Kangana wore a Gujarati Bandhani lehenga for Aksht’s wedding. Kangana herself shared her photos and videos on Twitter in this lehenga. Kangana revealed that the purple and blue lehenga has been designed by designer Anuradha Vakil and it took 14 months to design it.

According to reports, the price of this lehenga is around Rs 16 lakh. The jewelry was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of Hinidi film industry’s best designers. According to media reports, Kangana has spent around Rs 45 lakh on jewelry. Around Rs 6 crore was spent on Kangana’s brother’s wedding.