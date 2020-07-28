Mumbai: After calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as B-grade actresses, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut has once again hit out at the Pink actress by mocking on her career graph.

“It’s a shame for a non-existent career of Taapsee Pannu,” said Kangana while attacking the Badla actress.

Sharing Taapsee’s recent interview, Kangana’s team wrote on Twitter, “Taapsee ji said she can’t do drama for TRP’s it’s a shame for a non existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation…”

A follow-up tweet read, “…simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people.”

In yet another tweet, Kangana’s team gave Taapsee tips on how to become an A-lister. “Good acting, strong personality, above everything a solo hit …. preferably a blockbuster like Queen, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika if not even a normal solo hit will do, your time starts now … GO @taapsee,” Kangana’s team wrote, sharing an old interview of Taapsee saying she does not consider herself an A-lister and does not know how she can become one.

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana called Taapsee a ‘needy’ outsider who remains a ‘B-grade actress’ even though she tries to worm her way into Karan Johar’s good books by denying the existence of nepotism and speaking in his favour. She also named Swara Bhasker.

Taapsee responded on Twitter, “Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)”