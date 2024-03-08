Nayagarh: A kangaroo court has allegedly ostracised an Anganwadi worker and her husband at Badabarana village under Nayagarh’s Nuagaon police limits, as per reports. The couple Rojalin Mohanty and her husband Pitabas Mohanty were allegedly barred from using village resources like fire and water after the kangaroo court ruled a domestic dispute against them. They alleged that their domestic dispute with the parents of Pitabas was taken to the Kangaroo court and it ruled against Rojalin and him, ostracising them from the village. The kangaroo court even barred children from attending classes at the village Anganwadi centre because Rojalin works there. “We had a quarrel in our family on December 16, 2023.

Some influential villagers including Anganwadi helper Rupali Aparajita Mohanty and her mother-in-law Binapani Mohanty ostracised us over our domestic dispute. They have even barred children from taking food from the Anganwadi centre because I work there,” alleged Rojalin. “On the day of our domestic quarrel, the villagers offered help to my parents in return for siding with them. The villagers also asked my parents to sever all relationships with us. They ostracised me and my wife. They even barred children from coming to Anganwadi centres for their studies,” said the husband.

A complaint was lodged at Nuagaon police station by the couple. But they alleged the police are yet to take any action. Asked about the alleged ostracisation and the police complaint, Nuagaon Police IIC, Narayan Chandra Lenka said, “A case has been registered in this regard. As far as the Anganwadi centre is concerned, the CDPO is enquiring why the children are not coming to the Anganwadi centre under the supervision of the BDO.” “We have launched a probe in this connection. But we are trying to resolve the issue with discussion. We have called the village leaders and the family, and are trying to make them compromise with each other. We want harmony in the village. I am hopeful that all the disputes will be resolved soon,” Lenka added.