Mumbai: After rocking the screens with his last release Animal, actor Bobby Deol is all set to charm the audience once again with his avatar of a warrior in the upcoming Tamil-language pan-India film Kanguva.

The makers of the film released the actor’s look Saturday on the occasion of his birthday. The promo teaser shows Bobby as the mighty antagonist – Udhiran.

As the makers shared the poster, they wrote in the caption” “Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir. #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol.”

Looking absolutely thrilling, the first look of the villain guarantees a lot of thrill in the film with the raw, rustic, and powerful look of Bobby.

Earlier, Tamil superstar Suriya suffered an injury on the sets of the film. However, he soon wrapped up the film after his recovery.

Produced by Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja, and directed by Siva, the movie has been shot on a massive scale with a bunch of its shooting being done in Thailand.

A rustic, violent, and epic sort of action film, it will be released in IMAX format in both 2D and 3D.