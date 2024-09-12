New Delhi: Hombale Films, the banner behind blockbuster movies KGF and Salaar, has set its next Kannada action film Bagheera for October 31 release.

The production banner, founded by Vijay Kiragandur, shared the news of the film’s release date on its official social media handles Wednesday evening.

“The hunt for justice begins! #Bagheera roars into cinemas October 31st,” Hombale Films wrote on X, alongside a poster of the film.

Bagheera is written by Prashanth Neel, known for directing Yash’s two KGF films and Prabhas-led Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The movie is directed by Dr Suri and features SriiMurali of Ugram fame in the lead role.

Besides Kannada, the action thriller will be released in theatres in four other languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.