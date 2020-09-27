Mangalore: The city police investigating the drug case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, have arrested one more person. The man identified as Mohammed Shakir has been nabbed from here on charges of drug peddling. Police sources said the arrest was made based on the information provided by Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel. The two are presently in judicial custody on charges of drug consumption and peddling.

Earlier two other persons were arrested in the same case with Shetty. They are Aska, a woman from Manipur employed in a spa here and Tarun Raj, a close friend of Shetty. ,

Popular television anchor Anushree was questioned by the probe team Saturday based on Tarun Raj’s statement to the police that she had attended Shetty’s party. Anushree was let off after interrogation that lasted nearly four hours.

The Karnataka CCB police is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the film industry. Investigations started after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people from Bangalore with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.