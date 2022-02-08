Mumbai: Comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma said Tuesday ‘all is well’ and he has ‘sorted’ everything between him and Akshay Kumar. Kapil’s statement came a day after reports emerged that the superstar refused to go on his show to promote his next film. This is because Akshay was miffed with the popular comedian. There were reports that Akshay was upset with Kapil Sharma after he appeared on the comedian’s show during the promotions of his last release Atrangi Re.

The episode was aired in December 2021 on Sony TV. Sharma had joked about Akshay’s much-talked about interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It left the actor tongue-tied.

The report claimed the Bollywood star had requested the channel to refrain from airing the portion. This is because Akshay felt it made fun of the PM’s Office. However, the clip soon surfaced on social media and went viral. Later, the actor reportedly decided he won’t appear on the show to promote his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

Sharma took to Twitter and said it was just a miscommunication. He asserted that the 54-year-old actor would indeed appear on the show.

“Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji (elder brother). I just spoke to paji and sorted all this,” he wrote. Sharma added, ‘all is well’.

“… And very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you,” the comedian said.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is scheduled to be released March 18.