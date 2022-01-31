Dhenkanal: Mahashivaratri will be held at the Kapilash shrine this year in this district without devotees. The famous Magha Mela at the Mahima shrine at Joranda in the district will also be held amid Covid restrictions.

The Mela scheduled to be held from February 15 to 17 will be held sans devotees or visitors.

A limited number of Mahima saints will perform the rituals during the three-day Magha festival owing to the surge of Covid cases across the state.

The matter came to the fore after the district administration here issued a notification in this regard, Saturday.

According to the notification, no devotees will be allowed for darshan of the deity during the Mahashivaratri this year due to a spike in Covid cases across the state.

Moreover, the rituals of the Shiva Bibaha will be performed by the servitors, adhering to the Covid-19 norms imposed by the state government.

The district Collector has sought cooperation from the public and urged them to not crowd in and around the famous Shiva shrine which attracts thousands of devotees every year during the festival.

PNN