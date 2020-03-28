Bhubaneswar: Kar clinic here where state’s third positive case underwent treatment prior to the confirmation of him being infected was wholly sanitised, informed clinic’s managing director Siddharth Kar.

The third positive case had undergone treatment at Kar clinic before his admission at Capital hospital. Later when he was tested positive for coronavirus, the health department asked people not to visit Kar clinic and the clinic management to take preventive steps to stop any chances of spread of COVID-19.

According to Kar, the third case was admitted at the clinic with fever. It was when we noticed no improvement in his condition and doubted something wrong, we advised him to visit Capital Hospital. After coming to know about him being tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately took steps as we were asked by the state government. The whole clinic has been sanitized. Meanwhile the doctors, nurses and others who came in contact with the person during his stay here have been identified. While over 15 persons have been kept under isolation, efforts are on to admit others, Kar added.

PNN