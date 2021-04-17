Mumbai: Actor Karthik Aaryan was in the news for Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2.

Janhvi Kapoor is in the female lead. At the same time, news has come out that Dharma Production has kicked Aaryan and will recast for the same role. An official notice has also been issued in this regard.

The note read: “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting ‘Dostana 2’, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

According to the news, Karthik had a problem with the second half of the film. A source said that Karthik asked Karan to stop the shooting of the film for some time which angered Karan.

Another source also said that Karthik wanted to change the story of the second half of the film while he had read the entire script before signing the film. Karan reportedly did not like his behavior at all.

According to reports, Kartik had shot for 20 days of Dostana 2. But now the film has to be restarted from scratch. And it has apparently set back Dharma by as much as Rs 20 crore.

The Love Aaj Kal actor is yet to respond to the allegations.