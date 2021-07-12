Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has redefined fashion with his latest photograph on social media. Karan Sunday morning posted a picture on Instagram Story from his car.

In the image, the director is sitting on the backseat dressed in an all black outfit. He completed his look with a silver neck chain paired with statement chunky sunglasses with metallic spikes.

For the caption, he wrote on his image: “Early morning spike eyes.”

He also shared a few thoughts on dating culture that he tagged as “#Karankekhayaal”.

Karan wrote: “Ishq ke kai alfaaz par humsafar sirf ek? Phir Tinder kyon banaya for gods sake? #Karanke khayaal.”

Professionally, Karan’s latest production “Ajeeb Daastaans” released digitally.

He recently announced his new directorial “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

He also has “Takht”, a period drama. The film stars Ranveer, Vicky Kaushal, Alia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

In other news, Karan’s production banner Dharma Productions recently announced the controversial exit of actor Kartik Aaryan from the upcoming film “Dostana 2”.