Mumbai: King of romance Shah Rukh Khan turns 54 today. Millions of fans were seen waiting outside Mannat to wish their favourite star.

King Khan stepped outside Mannat at midnight and waved at his fans.

SRK’s BFF Karan Johar was first to wish him with a heartwarming post.

Sharing an old pic from his film, he took to social media and wrote, “Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk… Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships…specially those that have such powerful silences…you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher i have had the honour of calling my family…my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come…thank you for being you…thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones…thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know…”

On the professional font, SRK has been away from the screens for almost a year now and his fans eagerly await the announcement of his next project.