Mumbai: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday evening in Mumbai, attended by several Hindi film celebrities.

Among the notable attendees were Aadar’s cousins, actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, who looked stunning in traditional attire. However, the one who grabbed the most limelight at the event was filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan arrived in a heavily embroidered black sherwani, accompanied by designer Nandita Mahtani, which caught everyone’s attention. Nandita wore an ivory-toned lehenga with gold foil prints, paired with a strappy bralette-style choli. She accessorised minimally with a diamond necklace and matching earrings, while subtle dewy pink makeup and sleek, straight hair completed her look.

For those unfamiliar, Nandita Mahtani was the first wife of Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sanjay Kapoor. Sanjay and Nandita got divorced in 2001, after which he married Karisma in 2003.

Earlier in January, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a Christian ceremony in Goa, attended by close friends and family.

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020 but reportedly parted ways earlier this year.

Aadar made his Hindi film debut with Qaidi Band in 2017 and was last seen in Hello Charlie.