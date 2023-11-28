Mumbai: Director-producer Karan Johar, who hosts the popular streaming show ‘Koffee With Karan’, recollected how he managed to attend actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra’s destination wedding when KJo’s own film was about to release in theatres.

Karan also revealed that Adi and Rani got hitched in Manchester.

The upcoming episode of the show will see Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol gracing the controversial couch.

The two ladies, who are also cousins, shared the screen in KJo’s directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and have a lot to discuss with the show host during the episode.

Talking to the ladies, Karan recollected how he attended Rani and Aditya’s wedding when his own production ‘2 States’ starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead was about to release.

Destination weddings are in trend now, but Karan revealed the OG couple who were the first to do it in B-town.

Talking about this, Karan said: “Kajol, you actually knew Adi way before even Rani did. He is my best friend in the whole world. We have to talk about the fact when Rani and Adi got married. It was a destination wedding, actually they began the destination wedding of movie stars if nobody knows it. I don’t even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later.

He further mentioned, “He literally threatens me that if I ever put a photograph of his and mine that we take every Diwali. But like, he told me, ‘Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating’. I was so hyper and hysterical.”

“I had to lie to my mother, we had a release, it was April 2014, I will never forget it, ‘2 States’ was releasing. I had to abandon my movie release, tell everybody I have an event in Manchester, for some reason made it up. But everyone was like ‘On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?’ I was like, ‘I have to go, I have to go,” KJo added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.