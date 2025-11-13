Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar Thursday criticised the “paparazzi and media circus” around an ailing Dharmendra, urging them to leave the Deol family alone as they cope with an emotionally difficult time.

Johar shared a note on his Instagram Stories and said the relentless media coverage of a “living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema” was “heartbreaking”.

“When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions, we know we are a doomed race… PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much…

“It’s heartbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema… This is not coverage, it’s disrespect!” he said.

Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital and moved home for continued treatment.

Over the past two days, media crews had camped outside both the hospital and the Deol residence, prompting pleas of privacy from the family.

Earlier Thursday, actor Sunny Deol sharply reprimanded photographers gathered outside his Juhu home.

His remarks followed the circulation of a leaked video purportedly showing the Deol family grieving at the bedside of an ailing Dharmendra.

Tuesday, as rumours swirled that he had died and condolences started pouring in, daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini condemned “irresponsible” media behaviour and clarified that the actor was stable and responding to treatment.

PTI