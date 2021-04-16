Mumbai: If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has reportedly blacklisted Hindi film actor Karthik Aaryan. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor who was supposed to work in Dostana 2 has been reportedly removed from the movie.

The ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ actor was playing one of the lead in the movie that also starred Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Laksh Lalwani.

According to media reports, the production company has thrown him out of the film, accusing the actor of ‘unprofessional behavior’. Also, it has also been decided that the actor will never be able to work with the production house any further. Karan Johar’s production house had earlier picked him as lead in the sequel to the 2008 hit film Dostana that starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and the Desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

According to PeepingMoon.com, Dharma Productions has blacklisted Karthik Aryan. That is, now the actor will never be able to work with the production house. The production house has already started work on ‘Dostana 2’ and it rarely happens when a production company replaces an actor in the middle.

Karthik Aryan had already completed a 20-day shooting schedule for Dostana 2. It is being told that the production house had decided to call the actor as ‘unprofessional’. Apart from this, the production house was also not clear about the actor’s date.

“Dharma is replacing Kartik in the film. The film has been in making for one and a half years and suddenly now he has creative differences over the script. They plan to never work with him again. He has been blacklisted. It is very unprofessional and it has never happened with Dharma that an actor has shot for many days and then doing drama,” a source informed us.

Karthik Aryan had announced through his Instagram account in October 2019 that he has started preparations for Dostana 2. The shoot of Dostana 2 went on floors in Amritsar in 2019 and the second schedule of the film was set to take place in the United Kingdom in 2020 but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.