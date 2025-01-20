Mumbai: Television actor Karan Veer Mehra triumphed over his rival Vivian Dsena to win ‘Big Boss 18’ at a grand ceremony in Mumbai, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Salman, the show’s host, presented Mehra with the coveted trophy and a prize of Rs 50 lakh late Sunday night.

Known for his roles in shows like “Shanno Ki Shaadi,” “Virrudh,” “Amrit Manthan,” “TV Biwi Aur Main,” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14,” Mehra expressed his gratitude to his family and fans for their unwavering support.

Mehra stated, “I would like to give credit to a lot of people starting from my family — my mom, my sister, her children, my brother-in-law and my dad. It is my dad’s birthday today. And the Big Boss audience who watched the show and supported me,”.

Asked how he plans to spend the winning amount, the actor said, “I will support the education of the kids of my staff.”

Mehra hoped that his stint on the show would help him get more work outside.

“I will not shy away from asking for work from producers,” he added.

Season 18 of the show, which kickstarted October 6, last year, saw Dsena — a popular face on television — emerge as the first runner-up.

Dsena said he is not disheartened by losing to Mehra as he won many hearts during his stint on the show that requires contestants to be holed up in a special house for three months without much contact from the world outside.

“I’m a positive person and look forward to the positive aspects of life. I always say this but whatever happens, happens for the best. I have got so much love from people. They made me reach the top two, and I was one of the contending champions for the trophy. So I think that’s enough of an achievement.”

YouTuber Rajal Dalal, a controversial fitness influencer, ended up in the third spot while the fourth and fifth places were secured by TV actor Avinash Singh and North East contestant Chum Darang, respectively.

The grand finale also saw Hindi film star Aamir Khan promote his elder son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film “Loveyapa“, also starring Khushi Kapoor.

Actors Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, and politician Tajindar Bagga, were also among the participants on the show.

