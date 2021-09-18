Mumbai: Actors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani will be the special guests for the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ finale episode Saturday. They will enter the house in the evening.

Karan and Rithvik talk about the show and express their happiness as they are entering the house.

Karan has done shows like ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ and ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ shares that he is elated to be there on the show but not with his friend and actor Arjun Bijlani.

“Oh yes! I’m back to my favorite show but this time my friend Arjun Bijlani is not accompanying me for the finale. Finally, the wait is almost over and we will know who wins the show in a while. Can’t wait! I’m totally betting on my friend Divya Agarwal but I hope the deserving finalist wins the show.”

Karan will be accompanied by Rithvik and they will be interacting with the contestants in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house.

‘Pavitra Rishtaa’ fame Rithvik hopes the best contestant will be the winner.

“I certainly have a few friends in the house and I am hoping the best one wins. But I am going to be there just to majorly spread some madness and have great fun before the world gets the answer to the most asked question of ‘who’s the winner’.

“The audiences are in for a fun ride with Wahi and I being there together,” he said.

The recent episodes also saw comedian Bharti Singh and screenwriter and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the show for ‘Entertainment Live with Bharti and Haarsh’.

After entering the house, Bharti told the contestants that nobody is complimenting her as she lost the weight.

Later Shamita complimented her on her weight loss.

Bharti and Haarsh gave awards to the contestants which are in different categories like ‘Got 2 Go’, ‘Not Safe For Life’ and ‘Get Well Soon’ awards went to Pratik, ‘Are You My Mother’ and ‘Get Over It’ were taken by Shamita and Nishant got ‘Do Not Disturb’ award.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streams on Voot.