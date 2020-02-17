Mumbai: Hindi cinema diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and ace couturier Amit Aggarwal Sunday night gave a stunning closure to Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

In the grand finale, which was about futuristic fashion, the Delhi-based designer presented his elaborate collection in sync with Lakme’s theme of the season “#BetterIn3D” and Kareena was his perfect muse.

The venue for the closing show was the iconic Mukesh Mills, one of the favourite shooting locations for B-town filmmakers.

Kareena, who has been the cosmetic brand’s face for years, said she always enjoys walking at the LFW and Amit’s dramatic outfits added to her excitement.

“I think the #BetterIn3D range is quite cool because the colours in the collection this time are that all women can wear. The outfit is also slightly 3D, dramatic and geometrical. It has got a futuristic vibe and I had a great time wearing Amit’s creation,” the actor said.

Amit dressed his muse in a bright green ensemble with a plunging neckline and long trail, adorned by his signature polymers woven into the fabric to create 3D forms.

The designer said nobody could have pulled off his vision better than Kareena.

“This association makes me believe in the faith that Lakme has put in me all these years. I wanted to push it to the next level. As a creative person, the concept of the show interested me.

“I wanted to do justice to it. When the concept came to me I was happy as it resonated with my brand and with Kareena’s charm and elegance it became even a more memorable experience,” Amit said.

The designs comprised razor-sharp constructions with intricate patterns, which were enhanced by colours like green, mauve, violet, berry, red and silver.

The fabric put to use to create the structured silhouettes were chiffon, tulle and organza among others.

Apart from the eye-catching collection, another highlight of the grand finale was the 3D projection on the walls of the venue.

The projections were in sync with the colour scheme of the edgy collection and contributed in making the night a spectacle.

