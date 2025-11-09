Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse into her family life as she shared rare and heartwarming pictures with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, to celebrate her cousin Nitasha Nanda’s birthday.

The unseen moments captured the close-knit bond of the Kapoor family Sunday, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of images featuring her parents, husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and other family members. Sharing the post, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday to our dearest darling Tashu love you @nandanitasha.” One of the images features Saif Ali Khan striking a happy pose with Nitasha. Other photos show the Kapoor family posing together for group pictures.

Kareena Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda share a close family bond as first cousins. Nitasha is the daughter of Ritu Nanda, the sister of actors Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. This makes Nitasha the daughter of Kareena’s paternal aunt, which is why the two are first cousins. Nitasha Nanda has always been a familiar presence at Kapoor family celebrations and get-togethers. She shares a warm and affectionate bond with her cousins, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Notably, every year, the actress marks her cousin’s birthday with a heartfelt post. Last year too, the ‘Singham Again’ star shared a sweet message along with unseen pictures, celebrating their special bond.

Kareena had shared adorable photos of Nitasha with her son Jeh and her parents. In one of the pictures, little Jeh was seen planting a sweet kiss on Nitasha’s cheek. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my Tashu, have the bestest day, my love.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena was last seen in the action cop drama, “Singham Again,” where she reprised her role as Avni. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

