Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her Hindi film debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee, has completed 20 years in Bollywood on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena went down memory lane and shared a still of her first shot from her first film.

“My first shot was at 4 am… I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence,” Kareena wrote.

Refugee also marked the debut of actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Thanking the team of “Refugee”, Kareena added: “I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength… Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies… @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star… and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time.”

“#20YearsAndNotGivingUp,” Kareena concluded.

After Refugee, she made space in the industry with films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Chameli, Aitraaz, Omkara, Jab We Met, Yuva, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard and Good Newwz.

Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht.