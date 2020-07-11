Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is done with this year and is waiting for 2021.

In a new Instagram picture Kareena sits on a sofa, looking away from the camera. In the image, she is dressed in a black top, jeans and white jacket. She completes her look with a neat bun and no make-up.

“Waiting for 2021…” Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 401K likes.

On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.