Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur have taken to pottery, going by the actor’s new Instagram post Tuesday. Kareena kapoor and little Taimur are on a family vacation in Himachal Pradesh. Her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his forthcoming film, Bhoot Police. In a new video and photographs Kareena posted, the actress and her son can be seen trying their hand at pottery at Dharamkot.

“Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man. Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff,” Kareena captioned her photographs and video.

See links:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH-MOpQl7ax/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH-MC1wl4H3/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH-MJE6FlLj/

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif. Kareena keeps sharing photographs flaunting her baby bump on social media. Saifeena had announced August 12 this year, that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Sara Ali Khan’s take on peace

Meanwhile as half-brother Tamiur takes lessons in pottery, actor Sara Ali Khan shared a few words of wisdom on social media Tuesday. She also posted a stunning picture.

In the Instagram close-up, Sara strikes a pose lying down as she looks pensively into the camera. “Be filled with wonder. Be touched by peace,” Sara captioned the image, which currently has 459K likes on the photo-sharing website.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH9bE3Lp4A_/

It is good that Sara has grown wise since she was hit by a major controversy when the drug scandal surfaced in the Hindi film industry. Sara was called for questioning by NCB sleuths after her name cropped up in WhatsApp chats related to the buying and selling of drugs.

Sara will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles. She also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.